Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Questions Loom About Why Biden Isn’t Competent To Stand Trial; Attorney Weighs In
channel image
NewsClips
3782 Subscribers
147 views
Published 16 hours ago

President Biden has responded to the special counsel's report on his handling of classified documents. The White House counsel is now asking for a revision of Robert Hur's report. They claim the description of Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory" was unnecessary. One America's Stella Escobedo spoke with attorney David Gelman about the report.

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket