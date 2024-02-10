Questions Loom About Why Biden Isn’t Competent To Stand Trial; Attorney Weighs In

President Biden has responded to the special counsel's report on his handling of classified documents. The White House counsel is now asking for a revision of Robert Hur's report. They claim the description of Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory" was unnecessary. One America's Stella Escobedo spoke with attorney David Gelman about the report.
