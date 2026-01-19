BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Jane-Marie Auret | Confronting The Media Machine | 01.19.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
158 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • 1 day ago

In today's unfiltered episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, we go straight into the rigged election machine that's robbing Americans of their voice, spotlighting how fake Republicans and Democrats alike are propped up by fraud while true patriots like Tina Peters suffer. The 70-year-old Gold Star Mom is back in the hole after defending herself from an assault in prison enough is enough! We cover the future of the Colorado Gubernatorial Race on the Republican Side. Colorado's education system is a total disaster, with grooming books like Jason June's twisted "Mermicorn Island" slipping into elementary libraries while less than 50% of students read at grade level according to data, proving priorities in Colorado are upside down.


Our guest, Gen Z author Jane-Marie Auret (mom, wife, and cultural critic from Screens and the Ego), who breaks down how media programming through screens, social media addiction, and progressive groupthink is destroying young minds, families, and traditional values—offering real hope through awareness and deprogramming.


Over the weekend, Minneapolis descended into pure insanity, fueled by deranged leftist rhetoric from leaders like Frey and "Tampon Tim" Walz, tying directly to the social engineering we discuss. Watch shocking footage of Don Lemon and anti-ICE agitators ambushing a church service, armed liberals "protecting" neighbors from ICE, road blockers impeding operations, and badass ICE agents standing firm while arresting child sex offenders. Harmeet Dhillon drops updates on DOJ moves, and we connect it all to media gaslighting that's conditioning the left into chaos. This is the raw truth of election theft, cultural decay, and the fightback. Catch us live and join the battle!


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!

Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Trump’s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Lance D Johnson
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
GOP senators warn Trump&#8217;s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

GOP senators warn Trump’s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

Laura Harris
Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy