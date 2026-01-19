Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Jane-Marie Auret | Confronting The Media Machine | 01.19.26

In today's unfiltered episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, we go straight into the rigged election machine that's robbing Americans of their voice, spotlighting how fake Republicans and Democrats alike are propped up by fraud while true patriots like Tina Peters suffer. The 70-year-old Gold Star Mom is back in the hole after defending herself from an assault in prison enough is enough! We cover the future of the Colorado Gubernatorial Race on the Republican Side. Colorado's education system is a total disaster, with grooming books like Jason June's twisted "Mermicorn Island" slipping into elementary libraries while less than 50% of students read at grade level according to data, proving priorities in Colorado are upside down.





Our guest, Gen Z author Jane-Marie Auret (mom, wife, and cultural critic from Screens and the Ego), who breaks down how media programming through screens, social media addiction, and progressive groupthink is destroying young minds, families, and traditional values—offering real hope through awareness and deprogramming.





Over the weekend, Minneapolis descended into pure insanity, fueled by deranged leftist rhetoric from leaders like Frey and "Tampon Tim" Walz, tying directly to the social engineering we discuss. Watch shocking footage of Don Lemon and anti-ICE agitators ambushing a church service, armed liberals "protecting" neighbors from ICE, road blockers impeding operations, and badass ICE agents standing firm while arresting child sex offenders. Harmeet Dhillon drops updates on DOJ moves, and we connect it all to media gaslighting that's conditioning the left into chaos. This is the raw truth of election theft, cultural decay, and the fightback. Catch us live and join the battle!





