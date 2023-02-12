Sarah & Fritjof (2023 Feb 12)https://rumble.com/v2993y2-sarah-and-fritjof-2023-feb-12.html
https://swebbtube.se/w/j73YePRc4ozUBgWszCS89k
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKk1VYYVxJyr/
https://www.brighteon.com/988527c4-1979-4bf2-8aa2-45b3f8724e35
Nya Dagbladet granskar: Sektnätverket och kontrollen över alternativa medier och rörelser – Nya Dagbladet
Fritjofs problembeskrivning
https://swebbtube.se/w/vM867c2yAQmcFhRBeQ9fUw
Frihetsfesten Kungsträdgården 2020 okt 31
https://swebbtube.se/w/kuC8GwAKazwgePmqiQ6oMc
COVID SHOT CRIME PROSECUTIONS BEGIN
https://yournews.com/2023/02/11/2512469/covid-shot-crime-prosecutions-begin/
Diverse videos - Mads Palsvig - Fritjof Persson
https://swebbtube.se/w/or1rt8VGFtoY8UfAScBSs4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NwUzGaGo16P4/
An interview with Mads Palsvig Part 1-3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lze5be8ccCOr/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWsgmNhQPfDb/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Srfd8LnMWOIk/
Henning Witte
http://www.whitetv.se/sv/gigantiskt-pyramidspel/538-bankparasitmalet-oeverklagas-till-hoegsta-domstolen.html#comment-18
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.