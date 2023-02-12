Create New Account
Sarah & Fritjof (2023 Feb 12)
9 views
Fritjof Persson
Published 18 hours ago |

Sarah & Fritjof (2023 Feb 12)https://rumble.com/v2993y2-sarah-and-fritjof-2023-feb-12.html

https://swebbtube.se/w/j73YePRc4ozUBgWszCS89k

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKk1VYYVxJyr/

https://www.brighteon.com/988527c4-1979-4bf2-8aa2-45b3f8724e35


Nya Dagbladet granskar: Sektnätverket och kontrollen över alternativa medier och rörelser – Nya Dagbladet


Fritjofs problembeskrivning

https://swebbtube.se/w/vM867c2yAQmcFhRBeQ9fUw


Frihetsfesten Kungsträdgården 2020 okt 31

https://swebbtube.se/w/kuC8GwAKazwgePmqiQ6oMc


COVID SHOT CRIME PROSECUTIONS BEGIN

https://yournews.com/2023/02/11/2512469/covid-shot-crime-prosecutions-begin/


Diverse videos - Mads Palsvig - Fritjof Persson

https://swebbtube.se/w/or1rt8VGFtoY8UfAScBSs4

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NwUzGaGo16P4/


An interview with Mads Palsvig Part 1-3

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lze5be8ccCOr/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWsgmNhQPfDb/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Srfd8LnMWOIk/


Henning Witte

http://www.whitetv.se/sv/gigantiskt-pyramidspel/538-bankparasitmalet-oeverklagas-till-hoegsta-domstolen.html#comment-18

sarahfritjof2023 feb 12

