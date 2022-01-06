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Hard Gainers Old School Muscle Building Routine and Diet ! 10-20+ lbs possible in Months !
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94 views • January 06, 2022
If you're tired of being a Skin and Bone Ectomorph, can't lift the weight and looking like someone stranded at sea in a lifeboat eating seagull bones well then here is the "Hard Gainers Old School Muscle Building Routine and Diet." It Really Works ! 10 - 20+ lbs possible in a few months.
That's right, I did it when I was Middle Age and Natty ! I'm 68 now. Still Natty and Lifting Hard and Heavy ! and...
No Masks, No Fear, No Vaccines Here !
That's right, I did it when I was Middle Age and Natty ! I'm 68 now. Still Natty and Lifting Hard and Heavy ! and...
No Masks, No Fear, No Vaccines Here !
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