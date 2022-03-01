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Clif High discusses the latest time markers showing an escalation in events
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640 views • March 01, 2022
Using his famous “Emotional Reduction Engine” and “Predictive Linguistics” Clif takes us through world events of the past few weeks and warns that things will escalate from here. People everywhere are angry and tired of the constant manipulations of the WEF and its infiltration of governments. He discusses his data from 1997 and 2003 which point to “sun disease” (Corona) and the “Israeli Mistake” and that all of this is leading to a rapid onslaught of events that will eventually (within a couple of years) lead us to a much-improved “Sci-fi World”. We have to go through this and it will be bad, but things will soon be looking up. (19 minutes, subtitled, from 6th Feb 22).
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