How Native Hawaiians have been pushed out of Hawai'i

Was statehood good for Hawai'i? I asked Native Hawaiians for their advice for Puerto Ricans.
Hawai’i was an independent nation with its own kingdom when the descendants of missionaries from the U.S. decided to overthrow its government. Today, Hawai’i is a state and Native Hawaiians are struggling to afford to live on the land that was once stolen from their ancestors.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.