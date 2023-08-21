Create New Account
How Native Hawaiians have been pushed out of Hawai'i
Was statehood good for Hawai'i? I asked Native Hawaiians for their advice for Puerto Ricans.

Hawai’i was an independent nation with its own kingdom when the descendants of missionaries from the U.S. decided to overthrow its government. Today, Hawai’i is a state and Native Hawaiians are struggling to afford to live on the land that was once stolen from their ancestors.

hawaiidewland grabcolonialismgreat resetrotschild ushawaii kingdomglobalist theft

