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Taxing What You Haven’t Sold and What Governments Are Planning Next
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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Imagine getting a $36,000 tax bill for a home you haven't even sold yet. It’s starting in the Netherlands, and history shows these 'test beds' always go global. Our energy grid is being rewired to bypass your home and feed the A.I data centers directly, are you prepared for the new rules of ownership and aggressive new fiscal and energy policies defining the 2026 landscape?



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agricultureeconomycommoditiesdavid dubynegeopoliticsadapt 2030supply chainsupply chain disruptionthe civilization cycle podcasteconomic intelligence2026 economic resetunrealized gains taxnetherlands tax lawai energy demandpermian basindata center powerasset nationalizationglobal energy repricingfiber optic dronesrussian fish sanctionssolar vs coalsam altman aieconomic twisting
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