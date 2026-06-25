Taxing What You Haven’t Sold and What Governments Are Planning Next

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Imagine getting a $36,000 tax bill for a home you haven't even sold yet. It’s starting in the Netherlands, and history shows these 'test beds' always go global. Our energy grid is being rewired to bypass your home and feed the A.I data centers directly, are you prepared for the new rules of ownership and aggressive new fiscal and energy policies defining the 2026 landscape?
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