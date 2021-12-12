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Christians having Prophetic Dreams about the Vaccine. Forced Vaxxination is Coming. Part 5
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93 views • December 12, 2021
Video sources: Crossformed Ministries - "Vaccine dream!!!! This is what I saw!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zh7Cg_xK5y0
Soldier for JESUS - "Dream Jab Mandate! Youtube removeing Videos!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_c5g4JeE2Lc
Carlnika Hooks - "Prophetic Warning: Worst Thing Ever Told Is That Vaccines Are Safe And Effective"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcX3FvUGtwM
deb C eke - "Dream about Vaccine and a message to the 144K" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BbV_y4pkmo
James Jenkins - "God showed me a dream about the vaccines" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwtH54VgFn8
the Appearance - "COVID-19: Pandemic, Forced Vaccinations, Martial Law * 11.22.2014 * Dreams and Visions" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkw6X3Qj5dk
"Prophetic Dream about our country becoming communist and the vaccine"(rumble)
https://444prophecynews.com/?s=vaccine+beast
Stew Peters Show - "Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed" https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
From a german healer: "I held a session with a person who had received the first and second doses of „the shot“. I had already treated this person energetically, but I did not know that she had taken „the shot“. When I started the treatment, I immediately noticed the change, very heavy energy coming from their subtle bodies. The scariest thing was when I worked on the heart chakra, I connected with her soul, so she was detached from the physical body, she had no contact and it was as if she was floating in a state of total confusion. A damage of the consciousness that loses contact with the physical part, that is with our biological machine, there is no more communication between them. During the treatment, this soul told me that it no longer felt the body and had the impression of floating in a deep malaise. The energy I was working with, the energy of their energy field, was very heavy, and you could feel these substances that are very stressful for the subtle bodies."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Soldier for JESUS - "Dream Jab Mandate! Youtube removeing Videos!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_c5g4JeE2Lc
Carlnika Hooks - "Prophetic Warning: Worst Thing Ever Told Is That Vaccines Are Safe And Effective"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcX3FvUGtwM
deb C eke - "Dream about Vaccine and a message to the 144K" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BbV_y4pkmo
James Jenkins - "God showed me a dream about the vaccines" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwtH54VgFn8
the Appearance - "COVID-19: Pandemic, Forced Vaccinations, Martial Law * 11.22.2014 * Dreams and Visions" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkw6X3Qj5dk
"Prophetic Dream about our country becoming communist and the vaccine"(rumble)
https://444prophecynews.com/?s=vaccine+beast
Stew Peters Show - "Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed" https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
From a german healer: "I held a session with a person who had received the first and second doses of „the shot“. I had already treated this person energetically, but I did not know that she had taken „the shot“. When I started the treatment, I immediately noticed the change, very heavy energy coming from their subtle bodies. The scariest thing was when I worked on the heart chakra, I connected with her soul, so she was detached from the physical body, she had no contact and it was as if she was floating in a state of total confusion. A damage of the consciousness that loses contact with the physical part, that is with our biological machine, there is no more communication between them. During the treatment, this soul told me that it no longer felt the body and had the impression of floating in a deep malaise. The energy I was working with, the energy of their energy field, was very heavy, and you could feel these substances that are very stressful for the subtle bodies."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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