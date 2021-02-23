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Former Navy Seal slams Biden's 'war' on the Second Amendment
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210 views • February 23, 2021
Former Navy Seal Jack Carr responds to Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland's answer on the Second Amendment. #FoxNews #FoxNewsPrimetime
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