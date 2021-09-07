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It’s POSITIVE to think negatively!
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41 views • September 07, 2021
It’s POSITIVE to think negatively!
What to know the secret to success and happiness? The preachers who are teaching ‘positive thinking’ will lead to success through worldly wealth are pulling your leg in light of eternity! Have you considered counting the cost of following the best advice ever given in all of history?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
What to know the secret to success and happiness? The preachers who are teaching ‘positive thinking’ will lead to success through worldly wealth are pulling your leg in light of eternity! Have you considered counting the cost of following the best advice ever given in all of history?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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