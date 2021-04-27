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DEL IN THE DELLS
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210 views • April 27, 2021
DEL IN THE DELLS
In April, Del spoke at VAX-CON ‘21 in the Wisconsin Dells alongside names like Dr. Judy Mikovitz. Hear about his experience at the widely attended event and how powerful the movement for medical freedom is in Wisconsin.
#VAXCON #WisconsinDells #ChiropracticSocietyOfWisconsin #JudyMikovitz #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 27, 2021
In April, Del spoke at VAX-CON ‘21 in the Wisconsin Dells alongside names like Dr. Judy Mikovitz. Hear about his experience at the widely attended event and how powerful the movement for medical freedom is in Wisconsin.
#VAXCON #WisconsinDells #ChiropracticSocietyOfWisconsin #JudyMikovitz #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 27, 2021
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