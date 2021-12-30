© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IMPORTANT VIDEO! HAPPY NEW YEAR WORLD ORDER! - A Call for an Uprising, 123021
Follow
1
Share
Report
157 views • December 30, 2021
Thanks for this video go to, A Call For An UPRISING, on YT.
If you would like to support this work please consider becoming a patron and joining the website, Links are listed below:
SUPPORT HERE: https://www.patreon.com/acallforanupr...
JOIN HERE: www.acallforanuprising.com
SUB TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL NOW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ97s.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access, to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else. This video may have an important message that I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see, hear or do. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
As Salty Cracker says and I will too:
--Disclaimer-- These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
If you would like to support this work please consider becoming a patron and joining the website, Links are listed below:
SUPPORT HERE: https://www.patreon.com/acallforanupr...
JOIN HERE: www.acallforanuprising.com
SUB TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL NOW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ97s.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access, to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else. This video may have an important message that I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see, hear or do. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
As Salty Cracker says and I will too:
--Disclaimer-- These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.