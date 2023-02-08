Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Socorro case is this what the cop saw from the ridge a test of the surveyor 3 prototype rockets clp2
117 views
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
Published Yesterday |
Donate

#ufos #uap
#mystery #unknownfacts #cop

Was Socorro another mistaken witness account of
some unknown craft with rockets landed outside a mine
Egg Shaped 3 Legs rockets engines. and small 5 foot men in
silver white suits (NASA/Howard Hughes Engineers)
see the full episode for breakfown
on YT see playlist for it

Keywords
nasaufoufoswitnesscophelicopteruapincidenthelisocorrohowardhughes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket