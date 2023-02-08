Socorro case is this what the cop saw from the ridge a test of the surveyor 3 prototype rockets clp2

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#ufos #uap
#mystery #unknownfacts #cop
Was Socorro another mistaken witness account of
some unknown craft with rockets landed outside a mine
Egg Shaped 3 Legs rockets engines. and small 5 foot men in
silver white suits (NASA/Howard Hughes Engineers)
see the full episode for breakfown
on YT see playlist for it