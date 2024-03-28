Create New Account
The CRAZIEST Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse Theory Yet
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Glenn Beck


Mar 27, 2024


It didn’t take long for people to cry foul when a cargo ship crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and knocked it down. But while there’s still no hard evidence of a cyberattack or terrorism, Glenn, Pat, and Stu have another … weirder … theory: Has anyone seen Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg lately? Because there have been A LOT of transportation-related tragedies under his watch …


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rh4t4gzyJqA

Keywords
collapsecrazypete buttigiegglenn becktheoryshipcargotransportation secretarybaltimore key bridge

