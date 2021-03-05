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A Real "Storm" Is Upon Us, But It Isn't Q Or Donald Trump That Will Defeat Our Enemies
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383 views • March 05, 2021
The Q-anonsense Qult continues to follow blindly idol and man-made god Donald Trump and will do so to the death. They claim a storm is upon us, though what they don't understand is the storm has been here a long time. However, the solution is not Donald Trump nor Q, but a people united under God and the law who will deal with tyrants. Bradlee Dean of The Sons of Liberty Radio joins me in this episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-real-storm-is-upon-us-but-it-isnt-q-or-donald-trump-that-will-defeat-our-enemies/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-real-storm-is-upon-us-but-it-isnt-q-or-donald-trump-that-will-defeat-our-enemies/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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