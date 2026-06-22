AI as a National Security Weapon, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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Is AI becoming the world's next national security weapon? Zach Voorhees argues that control over advanced models is quickly turning into a geopolitical battle. If governments can decide who gets access to powerful AI, innovation and information could become strategic assets.
#ArtificialIntelligence #NationalSecurity #AIWar #Technology #OpenSource #Innovation #FutureTech #Geopolitics
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