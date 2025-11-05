⚡️Putin instructs the MOD & other ministries to begin getting ready for possible nuclear testing

❗️⚡️Putin instructs the MOD and other ministries to begin getting ready for possible nuclear testing

Adding other info about this found from today:

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said that the United States of aggressively accelerating the modernization of its strategic offensive weapons. He made the statement during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of Russia’s Security Council.

➡️End of Arms Control: Belousov said that a U.S. decision to resume nuclear testing would be a “logical continuation” of Washington’s ongoing dismantling of the global arms control system.

➡️Dark Eagle Missiles in Europe: The U.S. plans to deploy its new Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles in Europe — weapons capable of reaching central Russia in just six to seven minutes.

➡️Preparation for Nuclear Tests: Belousov argued that Russia should begin immediate preparations for full-scale nuclear tests in response to U.S. actions.

➡️Readiness at Novaya Zemlya: He noted that the Novaya Zemlya test range is fully capable of supporting such operations on short notice.

Belousov cautioned that Washington is preparing an even broader expansion of its nuclear capabilities — including the creation of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, a new generation of strategic submarines, and the reactivation of long-dormant missile silos.

According to the defense minister, the United States is currently developing an ICBM with a range of 13,000 kilometers, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

More from Putin about this:

President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, and intelligence agencies to jointly prepare coordinated proposals on whether to begin preparations for nuclear testing.

Putin: If the United States and participants of the CTBT conduct nuclear tests, we will take appropriate actions.

FSB Director Bortnikov asked President Putin to give the security service time to analyze the situation regarding U.S. intentions to conduct nuclear tests.

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russia must take appropriate countermeasures in response to Washington’s push toward resuming nuclear testing.

“If we fail to act now, we will lose the time needed for an effective response to U.S. actions,” Gerasimov warned.

Last adding:

Putin did NOT order to start preparing for full-scale nuclear drills — Peskov

‘The President instructed to look into whether it would be expedient to start preparing for such drills,’ Peskov told TASS

‘That's what they will be doing now’

