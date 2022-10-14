Putin Called the Missile Strikes on Ukrainian Cities a Response to the Crimean Bridge Explosion

https://gnews.org/articles/t53496494
Summary：10/10/2022 WION: Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Crimean bridge explosion an active terror and justified the missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, calling them a due response to the attack on the bridge linking Crimea and Russia
