Putin Called the Missile Strikes on Ukrainian Cities a Response to the Crimean Bridge Explosion

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53496494
Summary：10/10/2022 WION: Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Crimean bridge explosion an active terror and justified the missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, calling them a due response to the attack on the bridge linking Crimea and Russia