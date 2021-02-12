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Create the Semblance of Revolution | From Great Reset to Communism
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10 views • February 12, 2021
Christian Gomez examines Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum’s so-called “Great Reset of capitalism,” examining how it relates to the works of Karl Marx and other Marxist-Leninists. Karl Marx’s “communism” would be based on “new foundations,” abolishing private property and eliminating the remaining “class antagonisms” of capitalism. Likewise, Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” is to be based on “new foundations,” abolishing private ownership and eliminating the existing “income inequalities” under capitalism.
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