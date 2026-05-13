Epstein survivor breaks down: 'My name was exposed - the rich & powerful are protected by redaction - known as Jane Doe before Epstein files

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Epstein survivor breaks down: 'My name was exposed – the rich and powerful are protected by redactions'
Roza, who kept her identity as Jane Doe for years, learned her name was mentioned over 500 times in the released files.
"While the rich and powerful remain protected by redactions, my name was exposed to the world. Now reporters from all over contact me – I cannot live without looking over my shoulder."
That's how the system protects "the Epstein class."