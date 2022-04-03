© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Do We Respond to Vaccine Passports?
Follow
2
Share
Report
151 views • April 03, 2022
Foster Gamble discusses vaccine passports, why these must not come to be, and what we can do to stop them.
This is a clip taken from a 2 hour deep dive in THRIVE’s FREEDOM PORTAL.
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial to the FREEDOM PORTAL - https://bit.ly/38oeKWp
This is a clip taken from a 2 hour deep dive in THRIVE’s FREEDOM PORTAL.
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial to the FREEDOM PORTAL - https://bit.ly/38oeKWp
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.