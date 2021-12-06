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6/12/21 Eclipse brings light! Alabama case Filed! Reiner and Dr. Mccullough! Kentucky case opinion crushes Governor.
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260 views • June 12, 2021
Reiner and Dr.MCullough! Then Dr. Roger Hodkinson from Canada!
https://youtu.be/OjhM3XRN5js
New Alabama lawsuit!
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GRN8MInEnadmefvoZv000c7v2GKMmccr/view?usp=drivesdk
Kentucky! https://www.scribd.com/document/511092107/Boone-Circuit-Court-Order
Florida Bar Application checklist: https://www.floridabarexam.org/__85257bfe0055eb2c.nsf/52286ae9ad5d845185257c07005c3fe1/0c7a2e6a8a1cc31285257c0c006fcf0e
India removes Ivermectin from its recommended treatment: https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2021/06/indias-health-ministry-just-removed-ivermectin-from-its-covid-19-protocol-no-questions-asked-no-explanations-given.html
RFK and Fauci emails: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQP4AZkYtDW1/
At CHD:
https://anchor.fm/rfkjr/episodes/Faucis-Smoking-Gun-with-Dr--Meryl-Nass-e125krv/a-a5pf6nr
RFK and Whitney Webb: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-the-defender-podcast-whitney-webb-coverup-bill-gates-jeffrey-epstein-relationship/
Podcast https://anchor.fm/rfkjr/episodes/Epstein-and-Bill-Gates-with-Whitney-Webb-e11d5g1/a-a5lahtt
Alex Newman on censorship.
https://rumble.com/vi6n0x-covid-censorship-btds.html
Other channels:
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DviFlapHQdfp/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
https://youtu.be/OjhM3XRN5js
New Alabama lawsuit!
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GRN8MInEnadmefvoZv000c7v2GKMmccr/view?usp=drivesdk
Kentucky! https://www.scribd.com/document/511092107/Boone-Circuit-Court-Order
Florida Bar Application checklist: https://www.floridabarexam.org/__85257bfe0055eb2c.nsf/52286ae9ad5d845185257c07005c3fe1/0c7a2e6a8a1cc31285257c0c006fcf0e
India removes Ivermectin from its recommended treatment: https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2021/06/indias-health-ministry-just-removed-ivermectin-from-its-covid-19-protocol-no-questions-asked-no-explanations-given.html
RFK and Fauci emails: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CQP4AZkYtDW1/
At CHD:
https://anchor.fm/rfkjr/episodes/Faucis-Smoking-Gun-with-Dr--Meryl-Nass-e125krv/a-a5pf6nr
RFK and Whitney Webb: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-the-defender-podcast-whitney-webb-coverup-bill-gates-jeffrey-epstein-relationship/
Podcast https://anchor.fm/rfkjr/episodes/Epstein-and-Bill-Gates-with-Whitney-Webb-e11d5g1/a-a5lahtt
Alex Newman on censorship.
https://rumble.com/vi6n0x-covid-censorship-btds.html
Other channels:
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DviFlapHQdfp/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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