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Dr. Tess Lawrie | The WHO Pandemic Treaty. The World is at Risk
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251 views • April 18, 2022
Dr. Tess Lawrie joins us to discuss the progress of the World Council for Health, as well as information about the WHO Pandemic Treaty - an agreement that seeks to supersede every nation's constitution and imprison the world. Streamed on: Apr 18, 4:01 am EDT
The find out more about the World Council for Health or support them, visit the below links:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/ https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate/
More information on the upcoming Better Way Conference:
https://betterwayconference.org/
World Council for Health Telegram:
https://t.me/wch_org
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Tess Lawrie | The WHO Pandemic Treaty. The World is at Risk
Dr Tess Lawrie, The WHO Pandemic Treaty, The World is at Risk, MariaZeee, ZeeeMedia, April 18 2022
The find out more about the World Council for Health or support them, visit the below links:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/ https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/donate/
More information on the upcoming Better Way Conference:
https://betterwayconference.org/
World Council for Health Telegram:
https://t.me/wch_org
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website for all of my interviews and other helpful resources: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://zeeemedia.com/ .
Dr. Tess Lawrie | The WHO Pandemic Treaty. The World is at Risk
Dr Tess Lawrie, The WHO Pandemic Treaty, The World is at Risk, MariaZeee, ZeeeMedia, April 18 2022
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