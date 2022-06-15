Steven D Kelley on Alalam TV LIVE Today - Iranian Program - Commentary on China and Taiwan - In Arabic - June 15, 2022

Sorry, they translate English to Arabic for their programing.

In the past Steven D Kelley has given many geo-politic commentaries at many places.





"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group!

Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.

Please help support Truth Cat Radio with a kind donation to keep the show rolling.

PayPal: [email protected].

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

#OccupyTheGetty

You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PAC.

This is Steven's back-up, safe video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley -



- and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT.

This is Cynthia, the creator of this channel and another at Brighteon.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.





https://www.alalam.ir/news/6226028/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D8%B6%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%A7%D9%8A%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D9%8A%D9%86-%D8%AC%D8%B3-%D9%86%D8%A8%D8%B6-%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%83%D9%8A-%D9%88%D8%AE%D8%B7%D9%88%D8%B7-%D8%AD%D9%85%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%B5%D9%8A%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9

