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L.A. Fire Department Captain Under Investigation for Coming Out Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
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121 views • August 27, 2021
L.A. Fire Department Captain Under Investigation for Coming Out Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Christian Granucci of Station 108 released a message on Telegram for everyone in his community regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
He wants people to know that he and many other firefighters will not comply with the mandates. Granucci knows there will be consequences for what he is doing but said he wouldn't be able to look his family in the eye if he didn't stand up in this moment against what he sees as "tyranny."
Granucci is now being investigated by the fire department’s Professional Standards Division for appearing to be on duty and speaking out against the city policy while wearing his uniform.
Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Christian Granucci of Station 108 released a message on Telegram for everyone in his community regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
He wants people to know that he and many other firefighters will not comply with the mandates. Granucci knows there will be consequences for what he is doing but said he wouldn't be able to look his family in the eye if he didn't stand up in this moment against what he sees as "tyranny."
Granucci is now being investigated by the fire department’s Professional Standards Division for appearing to be on duty and speaking out against the city policy while wearing his uniform.
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