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Dr. Andreas Noack's murder: His widow speaks [Informationen zum Tod von Dr Andreas Noack]
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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649 views • December 01, 2021
TRANSLATION:

He went down to the kitchen *after the video about graphene hydroxides* to get something to snack on.
He didn't come back up, so she went down to the kitchen and saw him staggering in the kitchen. She thought he was joking and playing drunk, but then he collapsed in the kitchen and in her arms she gave him brine water to drink. After that he threw up his meal of the day. After that he felt a little better and dragged himself upstairs to the bedroom, where he started breathing heavily and gasping.
Then she called 911 and they told her to do mouth to mouth resuscitation and CPR.
She did this and after that his belly swelled up. He would have had a lot of mucus in his lungs and would not have been able to cough it up, so she got the mucus out of him.
Then 6 men or so would have come with the ambulance and hooked her husband up to machines and continued doing CPR.
When she asked if he was still alive, the men from the ambulance would have said: Just now, but not again.
When he was stable enough he was brought down the stairs into the ambulance and driven to the hospital. He was intubated there and put on the resuscitator.
A short time later she learned that he had died of a heart attack.
Keywords
murdervaccinemedicaltyrannyassassinationvaxmandatejabshotcovid19covidc19dr andreas noackgraphenegraphene hydroxide
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