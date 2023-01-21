Fiona Hine gets everyone singing at the start of the Truth Be Told 'vaccine' injured awareness event outside the BBC in Portland Place. There were various speakers who have been permanently injured by the so called vaccines. Andrew Bridgen also addressed the crowd along with Mat Le Tissier and a video message of support from Dr Robert Malone.
