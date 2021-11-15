MegaChurch Pastors of Bieber & Gomez: Survive Scandal AMAZING GRACE (2021)

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Pro 24:16 For a just man falleth seven times, and riseth up again: but the wicked shall fall into mischief.

Pro 24:16NLT thegodlymay trip seven times, but they will get up again. But one disaster is enough to overthrow the wicked.



Psa 37:23 The LORD directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives.

Psa 37:24 Though they stumble, they will never fall, for the LORD holds them by the hand.



Luk 17:3 Take heed to yourselves: If thy brother trespass against thee, rebuke him; and if he repent, forgive him.

Luk 17:4 And if he trespass against thee seven times in a day, and seven times in a day turn again to thee, saying, I repent; thou shalt forgive him.



1Jn 5:16NLT If you see a Christian brother or sister sinning in a way that does not lead to death, you should pray, and God will give that person life. But there is a sin that leads to death, and I am not saying you should pray for those who commit it.



Jas_5:16 Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.

Luk 15:3NLT So Jesus told them this story:

Luk 15:4 "If a man has a hundred sheep and one of them gets lost, what will he do? Won't he leave the ninety-nine others in the wilderness and go to search for the one that is lost until he finds it?

Luk 15:5 And when he has found it, he will joyfully carry it home on his shoulders.

Luk 15:6 When he arrives, he will call together his friends and neighbors, saying, 'Rejoice with me because I have found my lost sheep.'

Luk 15:7 In the same way, there is more joy in heaven over one lost sinner who repents and returns to God than over ninety-nine others who are righteous and haven't strayed away!



The Parable of the Prodigal Son

Luk 15:11 To illustrate the point further, Jesus told them this story: "A man had two sons.

Luk 15:12 The younger son told his father, 'I want my share of your estate now before you die.' So his father agreed to divide his wealth between his sons.

Luk 15:13 "A few days later this younger son packed all his belongings and moved to a distant land, and there he wasted all his money in wild living.

Luk 15:14 About the time his money ran out, a great famine swept over the land, and he began to starve.

Luk 15:15 He persuaded a local farmer to hire him, and the man sent him into his fields to feed the pigs.

Luk 15:16 The young man became so hungry that even the pods he was feeding the pigs looked good to him. But no one gave him anything.

Luk 15:17 "When he finally came to his senses, he said to himself, 'At home even the hired servants have food enough to spare, and here I am dying of hunger!

Luk 15:18 I will go home to my father and say, "Father, I have sinned against both heaven and you,

Luk 15:19 and I am no longer worthy of being called your son. Please take me on as a hired servant."'

Luk 15:20 "So he returned home to his father. And while he was still a long way off, his father saw him coming. Filled with love and compassion, he ran to his son, embraced him, and kissed him.

Luk 15:21 His son said to him, 'Father, I have sinned against both heaven and you, and I am no longer worthy of being called your son.'

Luk 15:22 "But his father said to the servants, 'Quick! Bring the finest robe in the house and put it on him. Get a ring for his finger and sandals for his feet.

Luk 15:23 And kill the calf we have been fattening. We must celebrate with a feast,

Luk 15:24 for this son of mine was dead and has now returned to life. He was lost, but now he is found.' So the party began.