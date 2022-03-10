UFOs Are Setting the Stage for Mass Global Deception says TV Host Brannon Howse

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TAKEAWAYS
UFOs are setting the stage for a global spiritual deception
Hollywood is conditioning the public for the appearance of UFOs
Satan is building a global narrative using UFOs to explain the Rapture
UFO propaganda will be used to demonize Christians
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