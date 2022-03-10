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UFOs Are Setting the Stage for Mass Global Deception says TV Host Brannon Howse
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4244 views • March 10, 2022
UFOs are setting the stage for a mass global deception that is indicative of the end times, states TV host Brannon Howse. Brannon, who is the founder of WVW Broadcast Network and the weekly television show Worldview Weekend Hour, is known for his in-depth research and meticulous documentation. Brannon says that Hollywood is conditioning the public for the appearance of UFOs in the near future with their obsession with alien movies. He also discusses how UFOs are “demonic” and how the Bible tells us that there will be an increase in miracles, signs, and wonders in the end days. Brannon gives details on how Satan is using UFOs to build a narrative to explain the rapture of the church, and why the world is so fascinated with UFO sightings and videos.


TAKEAWAYS

UFOs are setting the stage for a global spiritual deception

Hollywood is conditioning the public for the appearance of UFOs

Satan is building a global narrative using UFOs to explain the Rapture

UFO propaganda will be used to demonize Christians


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
UFO Episodes on Worldview Weekend: https://bit.ly/3tkJdva
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wvwtv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WVWOnline
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BrannonHowseWVW

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Keywords
deceptionmiraclesalienschristjesushollywoodufochristianchurchrapturedemonsdemonicend timesworldviewbrannon howsewvw broadcasttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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