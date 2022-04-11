Ukraine air defense system destroyed just days after donation by Slovakia - Russian MoD

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The ministry reports that the Soviet-era system was destroyed with Kalibr sea-based missiles, less than a week after the announcement of the donation, which came on Friday via a Facebook post from Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger. The PM stressed at the time that the donation did not mean Slovakia had joined the conflict.
Mirrored - RT