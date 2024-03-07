Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PUTIN'S NEW TANK! THE T90 PZEV THIS WILL END THE UKRAINE CONFLICT WITHIN WEEKS!!!
channel image
DRIVER TheWellTemperedMechanic
0 Subscribers
162 views
Published 19 hours ago

Dear President Putin, I offer the Amerkan solution to this conflick! If you join our climate scam, We will feel better about killing a million souls in Ukraine!! All you have to do is use Pzev military machines going forward. YOU CANNOT MAKE THIS UP!!!!

Keywords
hoaxrussiaukrainekerrycarssubaru

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket