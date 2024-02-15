Matthew 5 The distinction between conduct and character is highlighted, with Jesus prioritizing inner transformation over outward actions.

Morning Manna - Feb 14, 2024 - Matthew 5 The focus is on the beatitudes and the significance of Jesus teaching his disciples. sermon on the Mount and the sermon on the plain. The distinction between conduct and character is highlighted, with Jesus prioritizing inner transformation over outward actions.



1. What is the primary focus of the sermon on Mount?

a) programs

b) over character

c) Spiritual transformation character

d) Material possessions

Correct answer: c) Spiritual transformation and character

2. was the primary audience the sermon on the Mount?

a) The multitudes at the base of the mountain

b) The Gentiles outside the covenant

c) The disciples who came up to the mountain

d) The Old Testament believers

Correct answer: c) The disciples who came up to the mountain

3. What is emphasized in the sermon on the Mount over conduct?

a) Following the Ten Commandments

b) Being in the kingdom of God

c) Conduct in society

d) Character and spiritual transformation

Correct answer: d) Character and spiritual transformation

4. How did Jesus teach the disciples the commandments of the new covenant?

a) On the mountain and the plane

b) Through parables and stories

c) Through written scrolls

d) By sending them messages

Correct answer: a) On the mountain and the plane

5. What does Hebrews 4:1-5 emphasize about entering God's rest?

a) Mixing faith with obedience

b) Believing in God's wrath

c) Keeping the Ten Commandments

d) Following societal rules

Correct answer: a) Mixing faith with obedience

6. What did Jesus see when he looked at the multitudes before going up the mountain?

a) People in need of physical healing

b) Humanity separated from God

c) Those obedient to the old covenant

d) The Gentiles ready to enter the kingdom

Correct answer: b) Humanity separated from God

7. Why did Jesus sit down on the mountain before teaching the disciples?

a) To rest and reflect

b) To prepare for political speeches

c) To signal the start of the sermon

d) To show authority over the disciples

Correct answer: a) To rest and reflect

8. What did the people at the base of the mountain lack in Hebrews 4?

a) Works from the foundation of the world

b) Obedience to the Ten Commandments

c) Mixing faith with the preached word

d) Belief in God's wrath

Correct answer: c) Mixing faith with the preached word

9. What was the main purpose of Jesus delivering the sermon on the Mount?

a) To establish a political kingdom

b) To reveal fundamental spiritual truths

c) To teach about material possessions

d) To enforce conduct over character

Correct answer: b) To reveal fundamental spiritual truths

10. How did Jesus show the importance of character in the sermon on the Mount?

a) By emphasizing what people do for a living

b) By focusing on conduct over being

c) By prioritizing spiritual transformation

d) By rewarding possession of material goods

Correct answer: c) By prioritizing spiritual transformation