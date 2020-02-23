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A Brutal Calima Sandstorm hits Southern Mexico into the Canary Islands!!
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99 views • February 23, 2020
Wow, the Canary Islands have turned into Mars, due to the heavy Saharan dust transport, callee #Calima, yesterday and today. This is the worst Saharan dust event in the past 20-30 years.
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