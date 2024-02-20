🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on February 17-19, 2024

▪️The AFU once again carried out a massive drone raid on Russia's border and rear regions. Two drones were shot down on the approach to the village of Vislaya Dubrava. No damage was reported.



▪️Ukrainian forces also once again attempted to attack The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. The downed drone landed on the territory of the plant. The power units are operating normally.



▪️Another group of drones attempted to hit targets on the territory of Bryansk region. Russian air defense forces shot down 19 drones. No damage was reported.



▪️In addition, the AFU attempted to attack infrastructure facilities in Voronezh. Five aerial targets were shot down. Debris from one of the downed drones damaged a residential building. No casualties.



▪️The last group of drones managed to fly to the Kaluga region. The air defense units shot down seven enemy UAVs. No damage.



▪️The operation to capture the Avdiivka fortified area has ended. The AFU began withdrawing units due to the impossibility of further defense. Disorganized enemy units retreated to the west, but suffered heavy losses in manpower from Russian air strikes.



▪️In the south of the city, the Khimik district came under the control of Russian troops, from where the remnants of Ukrainian units retreated. Small pockets of resistance remain in the city. The Russian Armed Forces are clearing and demining the adjacent territories.



▪️The Russian command took advantage of the opportune moment to attack in the Orikhiv sector. South of Robotyne and west of Verbove, Russian Armed Forces units regained some of the positions lost during the fighting in the summer of 2023.



Sourrce @rybar

