THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI THE MOVIE (2023) - BY JEFF HAYS Producer | Director (FULL DOCUMENTARY) 2023 by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This independent documentary production is based on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book, ‘The Real Anthony Fauci”, a New York Times bestseller with over 1,000,000 copies sold. It chronicles the career and dubious exploits of the top US government ‘public health’ bureaucrat, Anthony Fauci, and his nefarious role as a funding gatekeeper for the pharmaceutical industrial complex and its devastating effects on populations – not just in America, but globally. Watch!
Run time: 1 hr 50 min
Written and directed by Kala Mandrake
Production: Jeff Hayes Films (2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.