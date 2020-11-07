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Laura Ingraham SELLS OUT Donald Trump and Trump Voters
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561 views • November 07, 2020
Fox News The Ingraham Angle
Laura Ingraham SELLS OUT Donald Trump and Trump Voters
Ingraham calls for Trump to accept defeat and focus on his legacy.
This is Fox News CONDITIONING you. The more people hear Trump lost, the easier people will accept.
Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo say Trump is better off without a second term.
#QANONS #QANON #TRUMP2020 #MAGA #KAG #WWG1WGA #TRUMP #MAGA2020 #KAG2020 #TRUMPLANDSLIDE #MEME #PARLER #Q #QARMY #TRUMPTRAIN #QANONPATRIOTS #DIGITALSOLDIERS #GODWINS #THEGREATAWAKENING #VOTERFRAUD #ELECTIONFRAUD #CIVILWAR #TUCKERCARLSON #FOXNEWS
Laura Ingraham SELLS OUT Donald Trump and Trump Voters
Ingraham calls for Trump to accept defeat and focus on his legacy.
This is Fox News CONDITIONING you. The more people hear Trump lost, the easier people will accept.
Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo say Trump is better off without a second term.
#QANONS #QANON #TRUMP2020 #MAGA #KAG #WWG1WGA #TRUMP #MAGA2020 #KAG2020 #TRUMPLANDSLIDE #MEME #PARLER #Q #QARMY #TRUMPTRAIN #QANONPATRIOTS #DIGITALSOLDIERS #GODWINS #THEGREATAWAKENING #VOTERFRAUD #ELECTIONFRAUD #CIVILWAR #TUCKERCARLSON #FOXNEWS
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