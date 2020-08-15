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SPECIAL REPORT: NATIONAL HONEY BEE DAY
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111 views • August 15, 2020
SPECIAL REPORT: NATIONAL HONEY BEE DAY
Today as we celebrate honey bees and honor their incredible contribution to our lives as they are responsible for over one third of the food we eat, Del sits down with the director of award-winning doc Vanishing of the Bees, Maryam Henein, in a candid conversation about how the bees are doing today, and also the censorship she has endured as an investigative journalist reporting outside the realm of mainstream health news.
Today as we celebrate honey bees and honor their incredible contribution to our lives as they are responsible for over one third of the food we eat, Del sits down with the director of award-winning doc Vanishing of the Bees, Maryam Henein, in a candid conversation about how the bees are doing today, and also the censorship she has endured as an investigative journalist reporting outside the realm of mainstream health news.
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