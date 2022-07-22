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Del BigTree at the Highwire.
Despite reports otherwise, the Air Force has ceased discharges of unvaccinated airmen after a Federal Judge ordered a halt to the discharges of members who have religious exemptions to Covid vaccination, marking a huge win for thousands of members of the Air Force.
#USAirforce #AirforceExemptions
POSTED: July 20, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1d0sc3-air-force-ordered-to-stop-discharging-unvaccinated.html