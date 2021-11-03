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The Giving Tree
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60 views • November 03, 2021
There is nothing like the precious gift of Salvation, that redeems us from death, from sickness, from the pit… the love that our precious Savior demonstrated as He laid His life down, the perfect Gift. And there is no greater gift we can give back to our King, than our lives of devotion to serve His Kingdom.
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