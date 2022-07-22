The Internet Is A Trap of The Devil

The Internet is used for both good and evil. There are a lot of great things it represents and it is no doubt the greatest forum in history to reach the entire world with the Gospel message of Salvation. However, it is also being used by the devil to control the entire world. What is happening with the world wide web is a global trap of the enemy to take over. The ultimate plan which is well underway is to insert digital technology right inside the human body and merge mankind into the Internet digital system. They want to control everybody and everything. This is all outlined in scripture. An evil ai system has already been built, they just need some kind of justification to merge mankind into it. If you read Revelation chapter 13 it is not difficult to understand that what they are pushing upon the world is linked to this prophecy.

There are many scriptures to read that should open your eyes to the truth. Nets and traps have lots of Biblical validation. There has always been a battle between good and evil and the enemy has always used nets and traps to try to take down God's people. Here are just a few powerful scriptures that prove this.

Psalm

31:4

35:7-8

25:15

9:15

141:9-10

140:5

You should also look up the verses that mention the snare of the fowler and devil

Psalm

124:7

91:3

141:9

Also read:

II Timothy 2:26

I Timothy 3:7

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Crossing Jordan Ministries is under the inspirational leadership of Jesus Christ and is directed and managed by Gregory Ciola. The significant spiritual name of this ministry began in 2009 after the birth of our son Jordan who was miraculously saved by God during a life-threatening experience he encountered at birth.

The Israelites were led across the Jordan River in a miraculous way to get to the promised land. (See Joshua Chapter 3 and 4 entire chapters). The Bible account says that as soon as the priests carrying the Ark of the Covenant touched the water that the river split in two and dried up allowing the Israelites to cross like the parting of the Red Sea with Moses. John the Baptist spent his entire ministry preparing the hearts of the people to be ready to meet the Messiah. The thing he is most noted for is the national baptism he was conducting in Jordan to get people to repent and get ready to meet Jesus. John’s entire ministry was situated around the Jordan River near the spot where the Israelites first crossed.