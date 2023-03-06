Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Robert Coulter: George Higginbotham has compromised his mature thinking. He is damaging a great moral fiber within himself, as well as within the United States
1 view
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2an7la030f

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Small Business Owner Robert Coulter: George Higginbotham has compromised his mature thinking. He is damaging a great moral fiber within himself, as well as within the United States. We should not allow the Marxist ideas to influence how the public money is spent so that the elite at the top get theirs and all the rest pay with their lives and their freedom


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 企业主罗伯特·库尔特：乔治·希金博特姆道德败坏，他破坏了其自身的道德品质，也破坏了美国的道德品质。我们不应该让马克思主义思想影响公共资金的使用方式，那会让最顶层的精英得以予取予求，而其他人都要奉上自己的生命和自由。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket