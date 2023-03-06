https://gettr.com/post/p2an7la030f

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Small Business Owner Robert Coulter: George Higginbotham has compromised his mature thinking. He is damaging a great moral fiber within himself, as well as within the United States. We should not allow the Marxist ideas to influence how the public money is spent so that the elite at the top get theirs and all the rest pay with their lives and their freedom





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 企业主罗伯特·库尔特：乔治·希金博特姆道德败坏，他破坏了其自身的道德品质，也破坏了美国的道德品质。我们不应该让马克思主义思想影响公共资金的使用方式，那会让最顶层的精英得以予取予求，而其他人都要奉上自己的生命和自由。



