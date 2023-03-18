Spellbound: Spelling To Communicate (Part 1) 'Dissonance'

Spellbound - Spelling to Communicate is a 3-Part response to the book Underestimated: An Autism Miracle by J.B. Handley and Jamison Handley. ... I attempt to find a place in my mind for the words I witness on the pages. As I make my way through the chapters—hyper-aware of the book’s title—the developing concept will not settle into my decades-old brain. It cannot find a comfortable spot in which to store this new information ...





Resources:

International Association for Spelling as Communication (I-ASC) - https://i-asc.org/

Spellers (The Movie) full-length documentary - https://spellersthemovie.com/

Growing Kids Therapy Center - https://growingkidstherapy.com/

Spellers (Method, Centers, Locations) - https://spellers.com/