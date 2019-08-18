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Cloudseeding commies buying up drought plagued Australian farming land
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59 views • August 18, 2019
It's no secret China cloudseeds to make it artificially rain in ... China. Why would they want dusty dry drought land in Queensland? While our farmers suffer and have to sell off for less, do the commies know something we don't know? Is the so called Australian government complicate in something bigger going on? Why spend hundreds of millions on dusty drought dust bowls?
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