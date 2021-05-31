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I GOT BELLS PALSY FROM THE COVID VAXX, BUT I DON'T WANT TO DISCOURAGE OTHERS FROM GETTING THEIR JAB
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252 views • May 31, 2021
I GOT BELL'S PALSY FROM THE COVID VAXX, BUT I DON'T WANT TO DISCOURAGE OTHERS FROM GETTING THEIR JAB(S) TOO [2021-05-27] - JENNIFER GIBSON (VIDEO)
New stats show about 80% of Libtards, 45% of Conservatards, and 0% of Conscious Truthers have taken the Covid Depopulation Jab so far. Currently the government is really going after the children. I guess the Medical Mafia wants to make sure the the children don't try to revenge their parents deaths after the upcoming Depopulation Event.
New stats show about 80% of Libtards, 45% of Conservatards, and 0% of Conscious Truthers have taken the Covid Depopulation Jab so far. Currently the government is really going after the children. I guess the Medical Mafia wants to make sure the the children don't try to revenge their parents deaths after the upcoming Depopulation Event.
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