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Cluster Bomb Kills 3 In Kherson Ukraine (Special Report) [English subtitles]
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31 views • June 01, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. June 1, 2022. English subtitles.
Ukraine forces have shelled the Kherson region killing 3 civilians with cluster bombs⚡️📣
A man lost his mother and father and their neighbor lost his wife. Very bad day


#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VG0OksTiAI
Keywords
current eventsrussiakillswarukrainedeathscivilianskhersonpatrick lancastercluster bombs
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