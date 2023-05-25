https://gettr.com/post/p2hyjqvd011
0524 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
现任FBI局长克里斯托弗-雷，之前只是一个经营了12年的律师事务所的合伙人，但截止2016年的6月上旬，他的收入已经积累到了1400万美元。如果知道了他与什么样的客户交易，将带你找到答案。
Current FBI Director Christopher Wray was just a partner in a law firm that ran for 12 years before he became FBI Director, but as of early June of 2016, he had amassed $14 million in revenue. Knowing what kind of clients he deals with would take you to the answer
