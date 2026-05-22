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US-Russia-Ukraine peace talks are now on pause - Rubio
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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US-Russia-Ukraine peace talks are now on pause — Washington won't keep meeting if nothing comes of it, Secretary of State Rubio said.

Rubio was also asked:  "Is there a role for NATO to play when it comes to Cuba?"

Narco Rubio: "NATO is far from Cuba."

🐻 But Iran is close? Clowns.

Adding:

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of equipment to maintain the operational readiness of the HAWK air defense missile system to Kiev for more than 108 million dollars.

Also: 

Trump is sending additional 5,000 troops to Poland.




Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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