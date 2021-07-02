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ARIZONA AUDIT VOLUNTEER SHARES HER EXPERIENCE & WHAT SHE HAS WITNESSED
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770 views • July 02, 2021
ARIZONA AUDIT VOLUNTEER SHARES HER EXPERIENCE & WHAT SHE HAS WITNESSED
Arizona Audit Volunteer Liz Harris Gives Incredible Interview About Status of Maricopa County Ballot Audit and Canvassing, Targeted by Biden DOJ, Threats of Arrest and Intimidation.
Wow, where to begin, just listen!!!
Liz Harris is a volunteer for the Maricopa County audit having previously been a candidate herself. A wife, mom, MBA, small business owner Patriot. Ms. Harris, while qualifying her statements with the non-disclosure agreement, gives an overview of what the audit team has likely uncovered so far, no specifics. Additionally, the canvas is the important aspect to the physical ballot review.
The information she has personally gathered, witnessed the evidence herself, she knows this audit will confirm what she has already discovered: fraud. "I put my career on the line, my credibility... I put everything on it. Once you see the data and see the affidavits you can't un-see them."
"I believe for decades, decades, our votes have been controlled!"
She lost her election by a very small margin so her investigation began investigating dead voter ballots. What she found was far worse than she even imagined.
Ms. Harris discusses, in broad terms, how the canvassing is being done and how intentional misinformation commercials are being deployed throughout the region by “Protect Democracy” the leftist activist group. It appears the DNC affiliate is running ads in an effort to get canvassed voters to provide them “voter intimidation” ammunition for the DOJ to use against the audit workers. But wait, it gets worse… AND very familiar for those who walk the deep weeds.
Ms. Harris describes a very familiar tactic previously used by the SEIU operatives (purple orcs we called them), where they impersonate audit canvassers (and/or election workers) and actually do intentionally intimidate the voter (very aggressive). The canvassed voter then thinks they have been intimidated by an audit worker and reports that conduct to the DOJ who in turn use that evidence against the audit team to file lawsuits. We saw this exact type of operation carried out by the SEIU in Pennsylvania circa 2007 as the DNC wanted to keep the RNC under a consent decree (long story). This is also how Bob Creamer operated when he was planting fake protestors in Trump rallies on behalf of Hillary Clinton.
I would not be surprised to hear that Bob Creamer’s group has been activated by the DNC to conduct operations in Arizona. Creamer was the guy who organized the false flag of violent Trump supporters; Democrat activists who pretend to be Trump supporters and get violent. When Creamer was caught on tape by Project Veritas, he was removed from the DNC network.
What Liz Harris describes sounds exactly like a Bob Creamer operation. If anyone has contacts in/around the Arizona audit team, you might want to let them know who is likely behind the effort being described.
Is Karen Fann can release some information, it would help, because the fraud is so big the public may not be able to handle it.
Sine die happened, the legislature went home yesterday. If the people feel the Arizona legislature had work to complete, because of the audit, they should have stayed in session. Most who are running again want to get out and fund raise. Those wanting to start campaigning for their election seat, will want to use this audit to raise funds, either anti-audit aka fraudit or the opposite aka in support of audits.
Regarding fact checkers claiming Liz Harris, Bobby Pitton, Jovan Pulitzer are out here intimidating voters, this is a fraud. Harris clarifies that is a script someone is setting them all up, Cyber Ninjas too. The team are very grounded, intelligent, based in facts, transparent truth. Trying to paint auditors as right wing extremists, like they do to Q (we aren't extremists we are Patriotic Americans), everyone's social media wiped out (a tactic), "I think they are trying to create a narrative that we are the new January 6th insurrectionists. Are they going to try & arrest us? Tax audits? The DOJ & the US AG... I do believe we are targets. But this is a State issue, Federal should not be involved."
Article: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/02/arizona-audit-volunteer-liz-harris-gives-interesting-interview-about-status-of-maricopa-county-ballot-audit-and-canvassing/
STATEMENT: Q community DOES NOT attack the audits, that is COMPLETELY antithetical to Q & a Patriot MAGA movement! More Q anons are helping the audits than the public knows, because we volunteer without needing to be famous, what Patriots do who care about their State/Nation. KeK It is a script the enemy is trying to MANUFACTURE against US! Lame. Keep going Patriots, keep modeling we are NOT fringe conspiracists lame stream fake media keeps trying to paint us as... NCSWIC.
Source, Stew Peters https://rumble.com/vjax8h-wow-arizona-election-audit-volunteers-being-targeted-by-biden-doj-threats-o.html
Arizona Audit Volunteer Liz Harris Gives Incredible Interview About Status of Maricopa County Ballot Audit and Canvassing, Targeted by Biden DOJ, Threats of Arrest and Intimidation.
Wow, where to begin, just listen!!!
Liz Harris is a volunteer for the Maricopa County audit having previously been a candidate herself. A wife, mom, MBA, small business owner Patriot. Ms. Harris, while qualifying her statements with the non-disclosure agreement, gives an overview of what the audit team has likely uncovered so far, no specifics. Additionally, the canvas is the important aspect to the physical ballot review.
The information she has personally gathered, witnessed the evidence herself, she knows this audit will confirm what she has already discovered: fraud. "I put my career on the line, my credibility... I put everything on it. Once you see the data and see the affidavits you can't un-see them."
"I believe for decades, decades, our votes have been controlled!"
She lost her election by a very small margin so her investigation began investigating dead voter ballots. What she found was far worse than she even imagined.
Ms. Harris discusses, in broad terms, how the canvassing is being done and how intentional misinformation commercials are being deployed throughout the region by “Protect Democracy” the leftist activist group. It appears the DNC affiliate is running ads in an effort to get canvassed voters to provide them “voter intimidation” ammunition for the DOJ to use against the audit workers. But wait, it gets worse… AND very familiar for those who walk the deep weeds.
Ms. Harris describes a very familiar tactic previously used by the SEIU operatives (purple orcs we called them), where they impersonate audit canvassers (and/or election workers) and actually do intentionally intimidate the voter (very aggressive). The canvassed voter then thinks they have been intimidated by an audit worker and reports that conduct to the DOJ who in turn use that evidence against the audit team to file lawsuits. We saw this exact type of operation carried out by the SEIU in Pennsylvania circa 2007 as the DNC wanted to keep the RNC under a consent decree (long story). This is also how Bob Creamer operated when he was planting fake protestors in Trump rallies on behalf of Hillary Clinton.
I would not be surprised to hear that Bob Creamer’s group has been activated by the DNC to conduct operations in Arizona. Creamer was the guy who organized the false flag of violent Trump supporters; Democrat activists who pretend to be Trump supporters and get violent. When Creamer was caught on tape by Project Veritas, he was removed from the DNC network.
What Liz Harris describes sounds exactly like a Bob Creamer operation. If anyone has contacts in/around the Arizona audit team, you might want to let them know who is likely behind the effort being described.
Is Karen Fann can release some information, it would help, because the fraud is so big the public may not be able to handle it.
Sine die happened, the legislature went home yesterday. If the people feel the Arizona legislature had work to complete, because of the audit, they should have stayed in session. Most who are running again want to get out and fund raise. Those wanting to start campaigning for their election seat, will want to use this audit to raise funds, either anti-audit aka fraudit or the opposite aka in support of audits.
Regarding fact checkers claiming Liz Harris, Bobby Pitton, Jovan Pulitzer are out here intimidating voters, this is a fraud. Harris clarifies that is a script someone is setting them all up, Cyber Ninjas too. The team are very grounded, intelligent, based in facts, transparent truth. Trying to paint auditors as right wing extremists, like they do to Q (we aren't extremists we are Patriotic Americans), everyone's social media wiped out (a tactic), "I think they are trying to create a narrative that we are the new January 6th insurrectionists. Are they going to try & arrest us? Tax audits? The DOJ & the US AG... I do believe we are targets. But this is a State issue, Federal should not be involved."
Article: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/02/arizona-audit-volunteer-liz-harris-gives-interesting-interview-about-status-of-maricopa-county-ballot-audit-and-canvassing/
STATEMENT: Q community DOES NOT attack the audits, that is COMPLETELY antithetical to Q & a Patriot MAGA movement! More Q anons are helping the audits than the public knows, because we volunteer without needing to be famous, what Patriots do who care about their State/Nation. KeK It is a script the enemy is trying to MANUFACTURE against US! Lame. Keep going Patriots, keep modeling we are NOT fringe conspiracists lame stream fake media keeps trying to paint us as... NCSWIC.
Source, Stew Peters https://rumble.com/vjax8h-wow-arizona-election-audit-volunteers-being-targeted-by-biden-doj-threats-o.html
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