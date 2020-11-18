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CHINA DOES NOT WANT DIALOGUE, IT WANTS SURRENDER
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133 views • November 18, 2020
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says China does not want dialogue from Australia but rather surrender and Beijing will continue to turn the screws on trade until we grovel. "Yesterday China's dictatorship took off its mask. It stated its price for ending its trade bans on some of our beef, our wine, our coal, our timer, our lobsters, our barley," he said.
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