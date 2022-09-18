More Clashes Between Protestors Against Gay Pride Parade and Police in Belgrade. - 091722

More clashes between protestors and police in Belgrade.
US Ambassador to Belgrade Christopher Hill joined the Gay Pride participants with a rainbow EU flag in his hand.
U.S. Ambassador to Serbia, Christopher R. Hill played an influential role in generating international pressure to force the Serbian government to allow EuroPride.
Today, after the event was held he says that LGBT pride affirms "Serbia's European future," despite poor turnout and half the EuroPride supporters being foreign diplomats and politicians.
